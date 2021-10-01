Widow recalls fatal shooting of husband in teenager's murder trial

Colbert-Graham said she thought the person at the door was her son, Kyliel Colbert, assuming that he may have locked himself out of the house.

Her son testified Friday that he was at another friend's house and had made plans to hang out with Johnson and Black Cloud, but intended to blow them off. Graham's step-son, Kyliel Colbert testified he told Johnson and Black Cloud he'd meet up with the two later to drink.

When Colbert-Graham opened the door, she was greeted by Johnson who asked where her son was.

Johnson had been told numerous times before that he was not allowed on the property after he was caught drinking with her son months before when he exchanged words with a family friend and Colbert-Graham while being told to leave the house.

Colbert-Graham noticed Black Cloud standing off to the side below Johnson and as he began walking away was told by Johnson, "No, we don't have to go anywhere Ronny," Colbert-Graham testified.