Widow recalls fatal shooting of husband in teenager's murder trial

Nathan Graham's widow detailed how what was supposed to be a date night at home with her husband ended with Graham being shot in the head outside of their home in Rapid City on Aug. 17, 2018.
Shayla Colbert-Graham provided the details during the murder trial of Ronald Black Cloud on Friday morning.
Black Cloud, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Graham, 43.
Black Cloud was 14 at the time of the shooting and is being tried as an adult.
Ross Johnson, who was with Black Cloud at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being an accessory to the second-degree murder of Graham.
Colbert-Graham testified she was picked up by Graham after clocking out of her job at Icing at the Rushmore Mall around 9:30 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 17, 2018.
The two usually spend their Friday nights watching a movie in their living room, pulling the mattress out of their bedroom for their casual date night.
Right as the two were getting settled in and browsing movie choices, Colbert-Graham testified that someone knocked on their front door.
Colbert-Graham said she thought the person at the door was her son, Kyliel Colbert, assuming that he may have locked himself out of the house.
Her son testified Friday that he was at another friend's house and had made plans to hang out with Johnson and Black Cloud, but intended to blow them off. Graham's step-son, Kyliel Colbert testified he told Johnson and Black Cloud he'd meet up with the two later to drink.
When Colbert-Graham opened the door, she was greeted by Johnson who asked where her son was.
Johnson had been told numerous times before that he was not allowed on the property after he was caught drinking with her son months before when he exchanged words with a family friend and Colbert-Graham while being told to leave the house.
Colbert-Graham noticed Black Cloud standing off to the side below Johnson and as he began walking away was told by Johnson, "No, we don't have to go anywhere Ronny," Colbert-Graham testified.
That's when Nathan Graham came to the doorway and began telling Johnson to leave. Johnson walked backwards while facing Graham as the two walked away from the house and toward the driveway, Colbert-Graham testified, exchanging shoves. Colbert-Graham said she heard Johnson said "I'm not scared of you" before pulling up his shirt and brandishing a pistol that was in his waistband.
Graham-Colbert testified that her husband responded "I'm not scared of that, I'm from Brooklyn," referring to the gun in Johnson's possession, before continuing to see Johnson off the property.
During the incident, Colbert-Graham testified that Black Cloud appeared to be Johnson's "flunky" and stood off to the side observing Johnson and Graham's interactions before being handed the gun and being told to shoot Graham.
She added that Graham never punched or became physical with Johnson, other than returning shoves from Johnson.
Colbert-Johnson said if Graham did throw a punch at Johnson it would be obvious, noting that her husband stood 6-foot-2 and was trained in boxing while a teenager.
Phone recordings between Black Cloud and his 7th grade teacher Brittany Hausmann while Black Cloud was in custody between 2019 and 2020 were also played during Friday's proceedings.
Three phone recordings between the two were played, one in which Black Cloud described how if he could go back in time and change one thing he would've ran up to Graham and shot him in the foot rather than from a distance and in the head.
In another recording, Black Cloud described that while fleeing the scene, he held the pistol up to his head and wanted to pull the trigger, but couldn't. He also described suicidal thoughts were he deliberated killing himself through "suicide by cop".
The recordings where reviewed by Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jodi Glasgow, who said she was investigating an inappropriate relationship between Black Cloud and his former teacher, Hausmann.
In total, Glasgow reviewed over 160 phone recordings between the two that were made between 2019 through 2020, Glasgow testified.
Glasgow testified that in none of the calls did Black Cloud describe remorse or feel sorry for Graham's widow or step-son.
Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Lara Roetzel previously described Graham as a "social butterfly" who made sure Shayla was meeting friends in their new city and a "family man" to his children, step-children, grandkids, nieces and nephews. He worked in construction where he hired and taught "kids like Ross Johnson" in need of a second chance.
Dr. Irony Sade, a surgeon at Monument Health, was the trauma surgeon who treated Graham for his gunshot wound.
Sade testified that there was no coming back from the injury and that Graham was declared brain dead the day after the shooting. Sade also testified that Graham helped people toward the very end by being an organ donor, donating his lungs, liver and heart.
Black Cloud's jury trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City.