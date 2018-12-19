The former Rapid City priest accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl will be released from jail and live with a couple in the rural Black Hills if members of the Catholic community are able to raise $10,000 for his new, lowered bond.
Judge Robert Mandel agreed to lower John Praveen's $100,000 cash-only bond to a $10,000 one during a motions hearing at the state courthouse on Wednesday.
If Praveen posts bond, Mandel ordered, he must wear an ankle monitor, not contact his alleged victim and her family, and stay at the Nemo Road home of Brad and Mary Blauvelt, who have volunteered to house him. Praveen must obtain permission from the court to leave the home unless he is going to the doctor or his lawyer's office.
John Murphy, Praveen's defense lawyer, had requested a $5,000 bond, saying $10,000 may be too high for members of the Catholic community who are raising money for the bond.
But Mandel called the bond request and release conditions suggested by the Pennington County State's Attorney Office "more than reasonable under the circumstances."
Before Praveen was charged Oct. 2 and accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl above the clothes during two separate incidents, he had worked at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help cathedral in Rapid City since June. Before that, he worked at churches in Eagle Butte. Praveen joined the diocese for a 10-year assignment in December 2017 after serving in India, where he was born.
"As Christians, we are taught to hate the sin and love the sinner," Brad Blauvelt said after the hearing of why he and his wife offered to house Praveen.
Blauvelt, a network administer for Rapid City Area Schools, said he and his wife Mary, a cancer nurse, attend Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont and don't know Praveen. He said he has no reason to doubt Praveen's accuser, but also said Praveen is innocent until proven guilty.
He said he lives in a rural area and none of his neighbors, who are a few hundred yards away, have children.
Blauvelt said he doesn't think priests accused of sexual abuse should receive any special treatment from the courts, but also thinks they shouldn't be treated more harshly. He called the original $100,000 cash-only bond "religious persecution" since non-priests charged with similar crimes usually have much lower bonds, a point Murphy has made in the past.
Prosecutors with the State's Attorney's Office have said one of the reasons for the high bond was to prevent Praveen from fleeing to India, even though he has turned over his passport.
This is not a "run of the mill" case since Praveen isn't a U.S. citizen, Mark Vargo, state's attorney, said at the hearing. He said his office would be "extremely limited" in its ability to stop or return Praveen if he fled.
But it would be impossible for Praveen to fly to India without his passport, Blauvelt said after the hearing.
Murphy has been trying to lower his client's bond since a hearing on Nov. 6. It's been "exceedingly difficult" to help Praveen in jail due to language barriers and the need to sift through large amounts of evidence, he said Wednesday in court.
Praveen, a native Telugu speaker, has trouble communicating in English, and phones can't be brought into jail to use a translation app, Murphy has said in the past.
Also during the hearing, Mandel approved a motion from Murphy asking the State's Attorney Office to share 20,000-30,000 pages of non-redacted records from the alleged victim's cell phone. In order to protect personal information in the documents, only Murphy and his paralegal will be able to view the records.
Praveen is set to return to court for a status hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.