WITH VIDEO: NDN Collective CEO orders Rapid City police officers to leave parking lot after traffic stop

One officer is seen turning around to face the person recording the video with a look of disbelief, shakes her head, then stands near the patrol vehicle while the officers awaiting a tow truck called to impound the uninsured vehicle involved in the traffic stop.

Another individual associated with the NDN Collective approaches the officers and gave them what appeared to be two business cards, according to Hedrick.

As the officers accept the cards, the individual told the officers that this is why Daniel Tiger did what he did.

The comment referred to a 2011 shooting incident where 22-year-old Daniel Tiger killed two Rapid City police officers in a shootout and seriously injured another. Tiger was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

Hedrick said the comment made one of the officers emotional.

Hedrick provided texts messages Tilsen had sent him where he claimed the officers were harassing a Native American woman in a privately owned parking lot. Tilsen messaged Hedrick that he was on his way to the scene, then sent another text stating the family had permission to park the car in the lot and that the officers had no right to remove the vehicle, which Tilsen claimed was insured.