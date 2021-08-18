WITH VIDEO: NDN Collective CEO orders Rapid City police officers to leave parking lot after traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Sunday led to Rapid City police officers being ordered to leave property recently purchased by the NDN Collective.
A video of the incident that the Rapid City Journal received Wednesday shows two officers issuing a woman a citation for not possessing a valid driver's license and no insurance. Moments after the officers asked her to sign the ticket, a black SUV speeds into the video and parks abruptly next to them.
NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen then exits the vehicle and begins yelling at the officers to leave the parking lot of the Pawn with Us Express building at 418 Knollwood Drive, which the organization purchased in December 2020.
"Off our property, right now. This is private property, get the [expletive] off of it," Tilsen says after leaving the front seat of the driver's side of the vehicle.
Tilsen comes within inches of the officers and continues demanding that they leave the property when one of the officers steps back and tells him to get out of his face.
"Then get off my [expletive] property," Tilsen quickly retorts.
Tilsen then tells the officer that he had contacted Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick about the incident and again orders them to leave the property.
"Don't come back here. In fact, don't come onto NDN Collective property unannounced again mother[expletive]s. This is our land, bitches," he yelled.
One officer is seen turning around to face the person recording the video with a look of disbelief, shakes her head, then stands near the patrol vehicle while the officers awaiting a tow truck called to impound the uninsured vehicle involved in the traffic stop.
Another individual associated with the NDN Collective approaches the officers and gave them what appeared to be two business cards, according to Hedrick.
As the officers accept the cards, the individual told the officers that this is why Daniel Tiger did what he did.
The comment referred to a 2011 shooting incident where 22-year-old Daniel Tiger killed two Rapid City police officers in a shootout and seriously injured another. Tiger was killed during the exchange of gunfire.
Hedrick said the comment made one of the officers emotional.
Hedrick provided texts messages Tilsen had sent him where he claimed the officers were harassing a Native American woman in a privately owned parking lot. Tilsen messaged Hedrick that he was on his way to the scene, then sent another text stating the family had permission to park the car in the lot and that the officers had no right to remove the vehicle, which Tilsen claimed was insured.
Hedrick said he wasn't aware of the situation until Tilsen texted him as it was happening, but showed a reporter his replies to Tilsen stating that the incident would be reviewed and a supervisor was on his way to the scene.
Tilsen did not immediately return a message from the Journal seeking comment as of Wednesday afternoon.