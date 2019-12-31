Witnesses, apartment illustrate violent, chaotic shooting

An investigator later called her to say David was shot four times, Loveletta said, so she thinks the other two wounds must have been on his back. And she thinks her husband must have gone outside to see what was causing the fire alarm.

Loveletta and a large group of relatives gathered at her house on Tuesday said they don't know anything about the gunman. But Loveletta said she thinks he was the one who pulled the fire alarm, and that he did it to lure people into the hallway.

"I think he was on a suicide mission, the way everything took place," she said.

Loveletta said she and the four grandchildren who live with her will have to move because she visualized her wounded husband each time she enters the apartment.

Jessica agreed.

"Every time you walk into this house, it reminds you of how he looked just lying by the door and the cops just surrounding him, seeing the bullet holes inside of him," she said as tears fell down her face. "Who would have thought that would ever happen to him?"

Traumatic evacuation

Clo Trout, 78, said she and her husband Thomas saw police lights, heard the fire alarm go off and heard several gunshots from their first-floor apartment.