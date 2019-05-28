Multiple people witnessed a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Sunday at a Rapid City Walmart, and most say they saw the driver intentionally hit the victim, police reports show.
Many of the witnesses told police they saw Rochelle Seminole and Kimberly Clifford fighting in the southwest corner of the Walmart parking lot on North Lacrosse Street before Seminole hit or attempted to hit Clifford with an SUV and then backed up before plowing into Clifford, launching her into the air before she landed in a storm drain.
Clifford, a 37-year-old from Rapid City, was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth with a tire track over her body, the reports say. She died soon after she was taken to the hospital.
Seminole, 48, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing Clifford and two DUI-related charges in the alternative, meaning she can only be convicted on one of the counts. If found guilty of the murder charge, she faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The DUI charges carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail. Seminole is homeless, according to her charging document. Based off the police reports, she appears to live in the Rapid City area.
On Tuesday, Seminole appeared at the state court in Rapid City via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail. Seminole will remain in jail without bond after a defense lawyer asked the judge to set bond during a formal bond hearing. She will enter a plea at a later date.
The police reports list 27 witnesses, 26 of whom were interviewed by police after the incident was reported at 12:43 p.m Sunday. Most of the witnesses were on a bus with the Box Elder Job Corps while others were shoppers or employees with the nearby Golden Corral.
One witness said Seminole drove "straight at the victim," but Clifford was able to get out of the way. Seminole then backed up, "floored it," and hit Clifford before the silver Dodge Durango crashed into a tree, the witness said. Other witnesses gave a similar narrative, while others said Seminole did hit Clifford on the first try.
Police describe finding blood on the ground where Clifford landed and tire tracks tracing Seminole's route. Seminole smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, incoherent speech and difficulty walking, the police reports say. A field test found she had a .270 blood alcohol content, above the .08 legal limit.
The owner of the Durango told police that he recently met Seminole and let her stay in the vehicle at the Walmart parking lot on Sunday while he was at work. He said he told her not to drive the car.
Seminole waived her Miranda rights and spoke with two police officers on Monday, according to the police reports. She said she had known Clifford for a year and they spent Sunday morning together eating breakfast, gambling and drinking alcohol. She said they were chatting inside the Durango at Walmart when Clifford hit her. Seminole said they argued outside the SUV and Clifford threw rocks at the vehicle and hit her face with a stick.
She said she eventually got back into the car, which she said has bad brakes, and the car slid into Clifford. She said she hit the gas to avoid stopping on top of Clifford and that she meant to get away from Clifford, not to hit her.
Walmart's external security cameras did not capture the incident and the Golden Corral does not have such cameras, the police reports say.
Seminole is expected to return to court June 3 at 10 a.m. for a bond hearing.