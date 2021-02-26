Woman accused of murdering man in Porcupine

A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder after being accused of shooting a 66-year-old man in Porcupine, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Larissa Adams pleaded not guilty Feb. 19 at the federal court in Rapid City after being indicted on charges of second-degree murder and firing a gun during a crime of violence in relation to the Jan. 29 shooting death of Donald Sharpfish.

The shooting took place in the evening at the Evergreen Housing Area in Porcupine, said FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.

“The two parties were known to each other and there was no threat to the public in that regard,” he said.

Few other details are known about the case since the affidavit remains sealed.

Sharpfish grew up in Rapid City where he graduated from Central High School before serving in the U.S. Navy, according to his obituary. He spent his later years living in Pine Ridge.

Adams, who is detained at the Pennington County Jail without the chance to bond out, will go to trial on April 27 unless she reaches a plea deal by April 9. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

