A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after being accused of stabbing a man with a screwdriver in Pine Ridge last month, according to recently unsealed court records.
Doreen Brown, 43, pleaded not guilty July 3 at the federal court in Rapid City after being accused of killing Donald McMillan on June 27, records show.
The stabbing occurred at a home in Pine Ridge, and Brown was arrested by tribal officers before the case was handed over to the FBI, according to Robert Ecoffey, chief of police for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
You have free articles remaining.
Ecoffey said he doesn't know who called 911, where McMillan was stabbed, or whether Brown and McMillan had any kind of relationship. McMillan, 43, died at the IHS Hospital in Pine Ridge and is survived by his father, three sons, two brothers and two aunts, according to his obituary.
Brown, who is detained without bail at the Pennington County Jail, will go to trial on Sept. 10 unless she reaches a plea deal by Aug. 23, courts records show.