A woman previously held at the Pennington County Jail is accused of setting fire to a mattress, but officials don't know how she allegedly started the blaze.
Autumn Ecoffey is indicted on one count of reckless burning in jail for allegedly starting the fire on April 26. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
The "several inches high" fire in a booking holding cell was reported around 5:40 a.m. on April 26, according to a report by a sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene.
Ecoffey was put in the holding cell because she was taking off her clothes and not cooperating during the booking process, the report says. Before being put in the cell she was searched by a corrections officer (CO) and given jail-issued pants.
You have free articles remaining.
Soon after, the report says, a booking technical smelled smoke so a CO walked by the holding cells where they found Ecoffey standing near her door in front of the "alight" mattress as the flames burned and melted the mattress in a semicircular area. Ecoffey was removed from the cell and the fire was put out with an extinguisher.
Even after searching the cell and mattress and having Ecoffey go through a body scanner and strip search, officers couldn't find anything that could have ignited the fire, and there is no surveillance footage that looks into the cell, the report says. But Ecoffey could have flushed the igniter down the toilet, the deputy wrote.
Ecoffey, who was drunk, waived her Miranda Rights and told the deputy that she didn't have anything to light a fire, the report says.
It's unclear why Ecoffey was in jail in the first place, but she is now out of custody on a $1,500 bond, court records show. She is set to be arraigned 10:30 a.m. on Friday.