Woman accused of shooting man in the leg inside Rapid City apartment

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was shot in the leg inside a downtown Rapid City apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Headley, 43, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting and aggravated assault/intimidation for allegedly pointing a handgun at another person, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The shooting at 603 Quincy Street was reported around 4:35 p.m., the release said. The caller said that the shooter left the apartment building and was running south.

Medics transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and officers spoke with witnesses who described the suspect, the release says. A woman matching the description was found in a nearby alley south of the apartment while a handgun was found between the building and alley.

After interviewing Headley and witnesses, police determined that Headley was arguing with two people and pointed a gun at both of them before shooting one person and fleeing.

Headley is schedule for an initial court appearance at 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Pennington County Jail roster.

