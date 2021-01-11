Woman admits to helping Pine Ridge murder suspect flee to Rapid City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tampering charge related to Richards allegedly "disposing" of a shell casing in Pine Ridge sometime between Dec. 17 and 19 while the accessory charge related to helping Bagola avoid arrest between Dec. 17 and 20.

Richards knew that Bagola shot and killed Bull Bear on Dec. 17, according to the factual basis document she signed. She and another woman went to the home Bull Bear was shot at and found him dead on the steps of the residence.

Richards then helped Bagola make his way from Pine Ridge to Rapid City where he attempted to evade law enforcement, the document says.

Bagola was arrested Dec. 20, 2019, after he walked out of a Rapid City home during a brief standoff with law enforcement. Family members had alerted law enforcement that he was staying at a house on the 300 block of Curtis Avenue, the affidavit says.

It's unclear how Bagola and Richards know each other, and whether Richards was at the party on Dec. 17. Bagola has a girlfriend, the affidavit says, but Richards' name is not mentioned.