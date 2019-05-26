A woman was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car Sunday at a Walmart in Rapid City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Rochelle Seminole, 48, was also charged by police with a DUI after they arrested her at the Walmart parking lot on North Lacrosse Street.
Police responded to the parking lot at 12:43 p.m. and found Seminole's vehicle crashed into a tree and an unresponsive victim. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.
During its investigation, the Rapid City police found that Seminole had "intentionally driven her vehicle at the pedestrian, striking them," the news release says. Police also found Seminole to be drunk during the incident.
Police came to believe that Seminole intentionally hit the victim after speaking with multiple witnesses in the busy parking lot, Patrol Sgt. Nick Davis told the Journal.
Police are working to identify the victim and will continue to investigate the incident, along with the Pennington County Sheriff's Department. More information should be available on Tuesday when court opens.