Woman charged with stabbing man to death said she 'just snapped'

The woman accused of killing a man told police she "just snapped" before she stabbed him, according to the judge presiding in Thursday's hearing.

Ashley Peltier, 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond and faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 30-year-old James Rice, also known as Stanley Kennard III.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue said Peltier reportedly called police and told officers in a statement that she “just snapped” and got angry at Rice, who was not threatening her at the time.

The state’s attorney's office had requested a $500,000 cash-only bond. The prosecutor said Rice was stabbed once in the chest.

Peltier's defense attorney said she has two kids, lives in Rapid City, and is willing to wear an electronic home monitor.

Peltier faces a mandatory life sentence in state prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

According to court records, Peltier had a temporary protection order filed against her by a Thalia Rice on Feb. 18, 2020. On Feb. 26, 2020, Peltier filed a protection order against Thalia Rice, which was received by James Rice.