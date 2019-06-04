A woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after being accused of leaving a child in a hot vehicle for more than two hours.
Police responded to the Regional Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a child "sweating profusely" in a pickup with rolled up windows, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
"Out of concern for the child’s health, the officer broke the truck’s side window," the release says. The temperature on Monday reached 83 degrees in Rapid City, according to the National Weather Service.
The officer gave the child water and medics took her to the emergency room, where staff said the situation could have turned "life-threatening" if no one had intervened, the release says. The Department of Social Services arrived to take care of the child after the mother was found inside the clinic. She was arrested for child abuse and an existing warrant.
The police department said it's not releasing the name of the woman to protect the identity of the child and did not say what the woman was doing at the clinic.
"With the weather getting warmer, it’s important to remember that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles," the news release says. "Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life-threatening levels and leaving a window slightly open isn’t enough to reduce the risk."
Those who find people or animals who appear to be in danger inside a hot car should call 911 for emergencies or (605) 394-4131 for non-emergencies.
This story will be updated.