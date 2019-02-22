A woman found with a handwritten list of 60 Social Security numbers, names and birthdays in 2015 was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $105,605 in restitution.
Lauren Montgomery was sentenced Thursday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City after pleading guilty to possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices (meaning Social Security numbers in this case), a crime with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
She used the stolen identities to file 79 false tax returns and receive $105,605 between 2010 and 2014, according to the factual basis statement signed by Montgomery.
Montgomery was caught when a Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car with Arizona license plates on March 9, 2015, near Belle Fourche, the statement says. Troopers found the list of Social Security numbers inside her purse.
Police and IRS investigators then linked addresses, credit numbers and other information on the list to returns filed with the IRS, according to the statement. They also linked the IP address that Montgomery used to file a personal income tax to 17 other false returns with the stolen Social Security numbers. Some of the people whose identities were stolen were contacted, and they all confirmed the returns were fake.
It's unclear where Montgomery is from, but she was arrested in Phoenix after being indicted in March 2016.