A Rapid City woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to charges in connection to the embezzlement totaling more than $143,000 from the Rapid City Club for Boys and a Rapid City siding company.
Olivia Kuehner, 43, was arrested in January 2018 after a federal grand jury charged her with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.
Government prosecutors charged Kuehner with embezzling $121,642.56 from the Rapid City Club for Boys while serving as accounting manager for the nonprofit from August, 2012 through her resignation in June 2017.
Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann, Kuehner pleaded guilty to single counts of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.
According to federal documents the wire fraud relates to Kuehner’s April 12, 2016 wire deposit of more than $12,000 from a Club for Boys checking account to a U.S. Bank account Kuehner had created under the fictitious name “Creations by Callie” to hide, prosecutors said, a fraudulent withdrawal from the Club for Boys bank account for her own use.
Kuehner also pleaded guilty to money laundering, relating to the Aug. 15, 2016 transfer of $2,000 from her Creations by Callie account to her personal checking account.
She also pleaded guilty to tax evasion relating to her filing a false Form W-2 by understating her 2016 income from the Club for Boys and overstating her federal income tax withholdings.
Prosecutors stated Kuehner evaded the payment of federal income taxes for the years 2012 through 2017, filing false statements on tax returns prepared for herself and for her son, Clarence A. Kuehner.
In all, prosecutors said she failed to pay more than $183,000 in taxes, including employment tax payments for the Club for Boys for the first, third and fourth quarters of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.
Standing with her attorney, Thomas Diggins, Kuehner replied “guilty” to each count, speaking in a quiet, slightly wavering voice.
With her guilty pleas, Kuehner agreed to repay $121,642.56 to the Club for Boys and $21,233.87 to Collins Siding of Rapid City, where she was employed from September through December of 2017. She also agreed to pay $54,298 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Kuehner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, $250,000 fine, or both, on the wire fraud charge.
For money laundering, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, $500,000 fine, or both. On the tax evasion count, she faces a maximum of five years and $250,000 fine, or both.
Sentences in all counts are to be followed by three years of supervised release and include a $100 assessment to the victims’ assistance fund.
Her sentencing will be scheduled before U.S. Judge Jeffrey Viken following a pre-sentence investigation, Wollmann said.