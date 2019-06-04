The woman who drove the getaway car after a 2017 fatal shooting in Rapid City was sentenced to five years in prison with one-and-a-half years suspended.
Cierra Walks, 21, was sentenced last week by Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle at the state court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to being an accessory to a crime. Walks will have 224 days credit for time served.
Walks admitted in a signed factual basis document that she drove Maricelo Garcia to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation after he shot and killed 20-year-old Clinton Farlee at his Rapid City home on Oct. 4, 2017.
Garcia, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
You have free articles remaining.
"I do not feel they got enough time but no amount of time is going to bring our son back," Kayla Farlee, Clinton's mother, told the Journal on Monday. Farlee said she was happy not to have to sit through trials and was pleased with how the Pennington County State's Attorney Office handled the case.
"Clinton was a very kind, loving, and respectful young man. He would do anything for anyone," Farlee said. "He is greatly missed and this world needs more people like Clinton, not fewer."
Garcia showed up to Farlee's Rapid City home carrying a gun on Oct. 3 and 4, 2017, to confront him over a "petty" dispute involving women, prosecutor Lara Roetzel said during Garcia's sentencing. Farlee ignored Garcia both times — a testament to his character, Roetzel said — but on the second day, Garcia followed Farlee up to his apartment, kicked down the door, shot Farlee in the chest and fled with Walks.
Garcia and Cierra Walks were apprehended two days later after being found in a remote area on the Pine Ridge Reservation