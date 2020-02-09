Woman thrives after near-death experience

A little over a year ago, Sheena Between Lodges woke up from a coma at the Rapid City hospital not knowing where she was or what she was doing there.

"It was really terrifying," the 33-year-old said. "I had no memory of how I ended up there, why I was in there."

Nurses told Between Lodges where she was while family and detectives told her she was nearly beaten to death. But brain damage caused her to forget those details each time she woke up for the next few weeks.

"I'd get up in the middle of the night and just start crying, just bawling," Between Lodges said during a recent interview in Rapid City. "The nurses would have to come in and calm me down."

Now, after brain surgeries that removed and replaced part of her skull, physical therapy to re-learn how to write and walk, testifying at a trial where a conviction was later overturned, and lingering memory and vision problems, Between Lodges is moving forward, motivated by her love for her children, support from her friends and family, and a new sober lifestyle.

"Every day I can't believe I almost didn't make it and that scares me," Between Lodges said while tearing up. But "I think there's a reason why I had to come back, I had to come back to be there for my daughters and be there for my little brother.