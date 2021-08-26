Woman wanted in connection to Aug. 16 shooting in Rapid City killed in Utah

Three people have been arrested for their involvement in two shootings leaving a woman dead and another man seriously injured, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Christina Sanchez, 22, Richard Sanchez, 26, and David Mestas, 26, were arrested in Utah after shooting and killing Dominique Brave, 23, of Rapid City, while traveling through Juab County.

Mestas and Richard Sanchez were arrested in connection with Brave's murder as well as the attempted murder of another man in Rapid City who was shot around 3:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pointe West Place in Rapid City. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. His vehicle was located a short distance away with damage consistent with being shot at, the release states.

Police had been looking for Brave as a person of interest in relation to the early morning shooting.

Christina Sanchez has been taken into custody for accessory to attempted murder in relation to the Aug. 16 shooting and is in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

An investigation into both shooting incidents is ongoing.

