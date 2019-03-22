A woman who killed her husband, a police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison during an emotional hearing attended by dozens of the couple’s friends, family and other officers.
Tiffany Janis' decision to shoot Brian Garrett had a "tremendous impact" on two large families in a small community, Judge Jeffrey Viken said before handing down his sentence at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. He said he was particularly moved by testimony about the trauma the couple's two youngest children went through and the impact it will have on their lives.
Janis, 31, shot Garrett, 52, in front of their two sons on Feb. 10, 2018, at their Kyle home, according to a factual basis document signed by Janis.
Viken gave her a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder and 10 more years, the mandatory minimum, for firing a gun while committing a violent crime. The combined 20-year sentence was what the prosecutor and defense lawyer both agreed to ask for as part of Janis' plea deal but below the 24-27.5 years recommended by federal guidelines and the maximum sentence of life in prison. Janis will also have to forfeit the handgun and ammunition she used to shoot her husband.
Janis' original charge of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty, was dropped as part of the plea deal.
The 20-year sentence was below what Garrett's family wanted — life in prison.
"You killed all of us Tiffany. Why did you do that," Mary Tudy Pierce, Garrett's sister, said as she faced Janis and asked Viken for the maximum punishment.
The Garrett family said, however, they agreed to the plea deal so the couple’s two young boys wouldn’t have to testify in a trial.
Pierce and other family members, along with the dispatcher who received Janis' 911 call and an officer who responded, said Garrett was a dedicated officer, good husband, and loving father with a friendly and funny personality. His sisters wore matching earrings decorated with a photo of their brother surrounded by blue beads and wore shirts with 284, his badge number, on the front.
Garrett's death "destroyed" the couple's two young sons, said Sonia Garrett, one of his sisters. "They had to watch their dad die."
She said the couple's 5- and 7-year-olds will need therapy for the rest of their lives due to nightmares, anger problems and the struggle to understand why their mother shot their dad. The boys keep a photo of their father and give it kisses, she added.
Kalo Garrett, an older son, said his father raised him well, taught him how to fix cars and loved to play with his daughter.
Janis' defense lawyer said her client has no prior criminal history while her aunt called her "very smart" and a "good mother." Her uncle said she was a good student who was "always smiling." Janis' mother said her daughter was a victim of domestic violence, a claim disputed by Garrett's family and friends. Some of them said Janis hit him.
"I'm so sorry for all the pain I've caused,” said Janis, who cried through much of the hearing. "I'm not proud of what I did and wish I could take it back.”
Garrett kicked Janis out of their house early in the morning on Feb. 10, 2018, according to a factual basis document. She walked out the door, started her truck, and grabbed a loaded pistol before heading back inside. There, she saw her husband having sex with her cousin.
The first shot exited through a window right above the bed where her children were sleeping, the document says. Garrett tried to disarm Janis, but she fired again at close distance. The bullet went through his upper left chest and tore through multiple organs before lodging in his right pelvis.
Janis said she fatally shot her husband and that she was sorry and covered in blood when she called 911 around 3:56 a.m. Garrett was brought to a clinic in Kyle but died around 5:05 a.m. Janis' blood alcohol level was at .147 percent at 6:12 a.m.