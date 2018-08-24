A Pine Ridge woman is being charged with second-degree murder and could face life in prison after FBI agents say she murdered a man with a tire iron on Aug. 11.
Krystin Esther Spotted Calf, 34, is accused of murdering Jeffrey Janis, Sr. in Wanblee on Aug. 11 by striking him with a tire iron. According to reports, CPR was conducted by responding officers on Janis when they arrived at the scene before he was taken to Bennett County Emergency Room and later pronounced dead.
Spotted Calf remains in custody. According to scheduling and case management documents, if the case goes to a jury trial it would, for now, be set for Tuesday, Oct. 23.