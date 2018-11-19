A 19-year-old Lake Andes woman pleaded not guilty Monday in state court to rape in the first degree and sexual contact with a 12 year old.
Magdalene Silk faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison for the rape charge. The sexual contact charge carries a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 15 years in prison.
Court records do not reveal the gender of the victim, or other details about the case.
Her charges are in the alternative, which means a jury could only find her guilty of one of the counts.
Silk is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $20,000 bond after being arrested on Oct. 25, records show.
During the arraignment Monday, her lawyer, Matthew Rappold, asked Judge Jeff Davis to lower Silk's bond to $5,000 or personal recognizance, but the judge declined.