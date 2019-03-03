Over a period of 39 hours last February, an Eagle Butte man strangled his girlfriend, punched her in the face and spit on her, leaving her body bruised and in severe pain, according to a document the man signed. The man was also accused of child abuse and assaulting his girlfriend with a knife, lamp and part of a bed frame.
Carl Iron Hawk, 39, will spend 50 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation. Federal judge Roberto Lange could have sentenced Iron Hawk to as many as 10 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutor Jay Miller dropped a child abuse charge alleging Iron Hawk abused two children under the age of 7, three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife, lamp and a piece of a bed frame), and a charge of assaulting an intimate partner. The child abuse crime has a 15-year maximum prison sentence, while the dangerous weapon crime has a 10-year maximum. The intimate partner crime has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota said they have no comment when asked why it agreed to the plea agreement.
Iron Hawk and his girlfriend had lived at his girlfriend's mother's home in Dupree, but the girlfriend moved out in late January or early February 2018, according to the factual basis statement signed by Iron Hawk. When the girlfriend returned home late in the evening of Feb. 24, Iron Hawk became "irate" and started arguing with her. He then physically abused her at different points over the next 39 hours.
During that period, the document says, Iron Hawk strangled his girlfriend with one hand while punching her with the other and spitting in her face. She nearly became unconscious.
Iron Hawk let his girlfriend leave the home on Feb. 26 to get money for him, the document says. Instead, she ran to the grocery store and called 911 at 2:11 p.m. When a police officer with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe arrived, he found the woman with bruises throughout her body crying and hiding behind a vehicle.
At the hospital, the document says, medical staff found bruising on the woman's face, arms, legs and buttock, a small puncture wound on the head, and noted reports of abdominal and back pain. The woman said the puncture wound was from hitting her head on a nail that was on the wall and rated her pain a 10 out of 10.