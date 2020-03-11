75 year prison sentence for man who held Rehfeld down during fatal stabbing

A judge struggled Wednesday to sentence a Rapid City man who helped in the 2015 kidnap and murder of Jessica Rehfeld.
David Schneider failed to report the murder-for-hire, held Rehfeld down as she was stabbed to death on May 18, 2015, helped bury the 22-year-old, lied to police when asked later that month if he knew what happened to her, and never reported the killing until he was arrested, Judge Heidi Lingrenn and Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said during the hearing.
On the other hand, they said, Schneider had a lesser role in killing and once he was arrested in May 2016, he confessed everything, including information that helped secure the conviction of the mastermind behind the killing. The Eagle Scout, Air Force veteran and church-going 28-year-old also hasn't tried to downplay his role, has no previous criminal history, and has been well behaved and helpful to others during the nearly four years he's spent in the Pennington County Jail.
"Everyone is perplexed" and can't explain why Schneider agreed to participate in the killing, said Greg Erlandson, his defense lawyer.
After taking about 30 minutes to consider the case in her office, Lingrenn returned to court and sentenced Schneider to 75 years in prison for aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. She could have sentenced him to up to life in prison without the chance of parole.
Schneider will receive credit for time served and be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence. He also owes $4,176 in restitution to the Rehfeld family.
Schneider was initially charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder and pleaded guilty in January 2017 to the murder charge. The plea deal spared him the death penalty and would have meant he would be given a mandatory life sentence. But Vargo and Lingrenn let him change his plea in September 2018 to the lesser manslaughter charge. Vargo said he can't comment on the reasons behind the initial and changed pleas.
Case history
Jonathan Klinetobe, Rehfeld's abusive and possessive ex-boyfriend, hired Schneider and Richard Hirth to kidnap, kill and bury Rehfeld after making up a story about how the Hell's Angels would pay them for the killing since she had information on the motorcycle gang.
Rehfeld was considered a missing person "not in immediate harm" until police announced a year after her disappearance that an informant — revealed in December 2019 to be a woman who drove Klinetobe to visit the burial site several times — led them to a makeshift grave near Rockerville in May 2016.
Rehfeld's killing was "by far one of the most troublesome cases I've been part of," said Lingrenn, who's judged, prosecuted and defended murder cases over her career.
Most people who commit such crimes have previous criminal history, are addicted to alcohol or drugs, or had an abusive childhood like Klinetobe but "none of these difficulties apply to you," she told Schneider.
You seem to be a good person and your background should have led you to report the murder plot, Lingrenn said. But instead "you did the worst thing" possible you can do to another person.
"I think it's a fair sentence," Misty Rehfeld, Jessica's sister, said of Lingrenn's decision. Misty said it's always difficult to relive the case but the hearing wasn't as upsetting as Klinetobe's four-day sentencing in December.
Klinetobe was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Garland Brown and Michael Frye pleaded guilty in 2016 to being an accessory to the murder for helping Klinetobe dig up, move and re-bury Rehfeld. Brown has been released from prison after receiving a four-year sentence while Frye, who is out on bond, is awaiting sentencing.
Hirth, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes, is expected to return to court April 16 for a hearing to help Lingrenn decide whether he is mentally competent to proceed with the case. Doctors at the state mental health hospital say Hirth's competency has been restored while a doctor hired by his lawyers say he is is still incompetent.
"We're anxious for it to be over, of course," Misty said of Hirth's pending case. We're "having to relieve it again which is a nightmare."
Perplexing decision
Rehfeld "begged and pleaded" for her life and was "aware of her impending death" as Schneider held her down inside a car as Hirth stabbed her, Vargo said. The men rejected her requests to call her boyfriend and father to say goodbye, as well as her final wish to look at the stars.
Schneider was "present for all of that" and did nothing to stop it, Vargo said. "At that moment the money (promised to him) was more important to him than Jessica's life," Vargo said Schneider admitted.
Schneider visited Rehfeld's grave to pray for her and appears to have been filled with guilt between the killing and his arrest, Vargo said. Yet "neither his prayers or his remorse was enough" to make him come forward to law enforcement, Vargo said. And each day not knowing what happened to Rehfeld was an "additional day of suffering for" her family.
Once Schneider was arrested, Vargo said, he at first lied by saying he and Hirth dropped Rehfeld off at her job at Walmart on May 18, 2015.
But he then came clean, providing information that "allowed us to obtain the conviction and life sentence for Mr. Klinetobe," Vargo said. Schneider also feels remorse and played a lesser role than Hirth and Klinetobe.
"How do you balance" all of these factors into a fair sentence, Vargo asked.
Vargo asked for a 90-year-sentence, which means Schneider would have been eligible for parole after 45 years when he's 69 — a sentence he said reflects the seriousness of the crime while giving Schneider the chance to eventually participate in life outside of prison.
Misty and her relatives decided not to speak at the hearing since Lingrenn already heard their emotional testimony during Klinetobe's sentencing.
Schneider's parents tearfully apologized to the Rehfeld family and said there's no excuse for their son's out-of-character behavior.
He's a "good man who let bad choices overpower him," his father Joseph said. He exhibited a "lack of courage" in not stopping and reporting the killing.
Miranda, Schneider's mother, said that while her son is a "people pleaser" that others could take advantage of, there was "never anything" from his past that could predict he would someday agree to help kill someone.
Miranda said her son is a religious man and supportive older brother who's spent his time in jail helping other inmates with their court papers and calming them down when they become agitated.
Schneider looked at the Rehfeld family as he read from a hand-written apology.
I want to "atone for my choices" and "wish I could make your family whole again," he said.
Erlandson asked for a 30-year prison sentence for his client, who he said has no criminal or traumatic background like most of his clients, who also often try to downplay their role.
Schneider "came clean" once he was arrested and detectives wrote that he'd "gotten roped into something he otherwise wouldn't have done," Erlandson said. Plus, Hirth told detectives that he had to manipulate and convince Schneider to participate.
But Schneider hasn't once blamed Hirth or others for his own actions, Erlandson said. And the only times he's gotten in trouble in jail were for having too many books and sharing food with another inmate.
