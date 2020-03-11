75 year prison sentence for man who held Rehfeld down during fatal stabbing

Hirth, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes, is expected to return to court April 16 for a hearing to help Lingrenn decide whether he is mentally competent to proceed with the case. Doctors at the state mental health hospital say Hirth's competency has been restored while a doctor hired by his lawyers say he is is still incompetent.

"We're anxious for it to be over, of course," Misty said of Hirth's pending case. We're "having to relieve it again which is a nightmare."

Perplexing decision

Rehfeld "begged and pleaded" for her life and was "aware of her impending death" as Schneider held her down inside a car as Hirth stabbed her, Vargo said. The men rejected her requests to call her boyfriend and father to say goodbye, as well as her final wish to look at the stars.

Schneider was "present for all of that" and did nothing to stop it, Vargo said. "At that moment the money (promised to him) was more important to him than Jessica's life," Vargo said Schneider admitted.