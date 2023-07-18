A 47-year-old man pleaded not guilty July 6 to an allegation he molested a teenager about two years ago.

A grand jury charged Adam Martin with sexual contact with a child under sixteen. The crime is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

The indictment, filed on April 12, alleges Martin had sexual contact with a 14-year-old on July 31, 2021. On that date, Martin was 45 years old.

Martin posted a $1,000 cash only bond on April 26, court documents show. He appeared in court on July 6 for his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

The arrest warrant issued against Martin lists a Rapid City address, although a Sioux Fall address is listed on a document showing he posted bond.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 17.

A search of South Dakota's court records show Martin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in March. Originally, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse, but the state dismissed those charges when he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to a 30-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay court costs. Otherwise, he has no criminal record in the state.