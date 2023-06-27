A former Air Force staff sergeant was sentenced Monday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to three years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Kyle Kirchhoff, 28, will also have to pay $5,000 to a fund for victims of trafficking and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

In a February 2022 interview with the Department of Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Kirchhoff admitted to having a sexual relationship with a minor starting in 2019. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested him on Ellsworth Air Force Base a week after the interview.

According to court documents, Kirchhoff met the girl through Tinder around January 2019 and they "dated" for two years, having sex "on an almost daily basis" until April 2021. She was between the ages of 14 and 15 during the two years.

"The defendant said he decided not to ask many questions about (her) true age because he did not want to know the answer," according to a factual basis statement Kirchhoff signed when he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Kirchhoff did not end the relationship when he found out her age, according to court records.

His phone had multiple images and videos of the victim. A grand jury indicted Kirchhoff in March 2022 with production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The government agreed to drop the production and receipt charges in exchange for Kirchhoff's guilty plea on March 10, about a year after his indictment.

The guilty plea reduced the amount of prison time Kirchhoff might have faced if he had been convicted on all counts.

Production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. Receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years.

Possession, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, is the only charge in the indictment without a mandatory minimum.

Kirchhoff is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transport to a federal prison.