A Rapid City man accused of running a red light, causing a multivehicle crash, running over a man's foot and then fleeing the scene on Saturday appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday morning for his initial appearance. The judge set his bond at $5,000 cash only.

Albert Waters Jr., 42, was arrested Saturday night and charged in a criminal complaint with vehicular battery, hit and run with injury, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

Vehicular battery is a class 4 felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. Hit and run with injury is a class 6 felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

The remaining charges are misdemeanors. A DUI is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine. Driving with a suspended license and without insurance are both class 2 misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of 30 days in the county jail and up to a $500 fine.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, they found the alleged victim with non-life-threatening injuries near Fifth and New York streets.

After talking with witnesses, officers determined a red Chevrolet passenger car travelled west on New York Street when it ran a red light, entered the intersection with Fifth Street, and hit a truck.

The truck was pushed into a van. The driver of the truck got out of his vehicle and tried to stop the Chevrolet as it left the scene.

"The vehicle did not stop, and ran over the man's foot," according to a police statement.

Law enforcement found the vehicle near Omaha and Rapid streets, and they arrested Waters, the alleged driver.

Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set Waters' bond at $5,000 cash only, calling his alleged actions "pretty scary behavior."

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Brandy Rhead asked for a $1,000 cash only bond. She said the DUI charge is his fourth.

Ryan Sutton with the public defender's office asked the judge to release Waters on his own recognizance. Sutton said Waters has lived in Rapid City his whole life, and has several family members in the area.

Waters is scheduled to appear in court at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing. The state will present evidence before a judge, who will determine if there is enough evidence to formally charge Waters.

If a grand jury hears evidence prior to that day, the court will cancel the preliminary hearing.