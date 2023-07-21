After about seven hours of deliberation split between Thursday afternoon and Friday, a federal jury found a former Crazy Horse School employee guilty of raping a woman three times, including once when she was a minor.

The victim cried and hugged her mother as the judge read the jury's verdict for 34-year-old Anthony Red Elk — guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and guilty of two counts of sexual abuse.

"I can heal," she told her mother through tears.

As Red Elk was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Friday afternoon, he told the victim, "look what you're doing to my kids." She replied that he never should have hurt her.

Red Elk's trial started Wednesday with jury selection and opening arguments. The government called four witnesses to testify on Thursday: the victim, her mother, a woman who claims Red Elk attempted to assault her when she was a teenager, and the FBI agent who investigated the case.

The victim, now a 24-year-old mother, testified Red Elk first raped her when she was about 10 years old between October 2018 and October 2010.

She said she was babysitting her infant cousin, the child of Red Elk and an aunt, when he showed up drunk to a trailer on the Crazy Horse School grounds and raped her.

Red Elk always gave her "weird feelings," she said. At that point in her life — she testified — she had never seen an adult man naked. The assault made her feel, "lost" and "confused."

"He was too strong," she said on the stand.

The woman testified she told her aunt about the assault but she "took his side." The woman sat in the courtroom behind Red Elk through the trial.

"She used to love me," the victim said.

Her mother testified her daughter's behavior changed around the time she was 11, and she stopped wanting to attend family gatherings. However, she said her daughter never told her about any abuse.

"I always thought she wouldn't believe me," the woman said when asked why she didn't tell her mother.

The two hugged and cried as the three guilty verdicts were read.

The jury found the second rape occurred between June 2018 and December 2018, when the then-18 or 19-year-old woman was staying with Red Elk and her aunt.

Red Elk "pushed himself" on her while she was doing laundry, "after so many years of protecting myself."

She testified the rape was "rough.”

The third incident, alleged sometime in 2019, was when she was 21 or 22. She testified she, Red Elk, and her aunt drank together one evening. She woke up with her pants down, underwear on one ankle, and Red Elk "smiling like a weirdo."

Red Elk admitted to an FBI agent he had sex with her once, but that it was consensual.

The third witness to take the stand was a 33-year-old woman who testified Red Elk attempted to assault her when they were teens.

She said she was walking home with her sister and cousins after playing basketball, and Red Elk — who was dating her friend — seperated from the group to talk about supposed relationship issues.

After asking her to walk down a path she didn't usually take, she claimed he grabbed her hips, pushed her down, and attempted to get her pants off.

She said she punched and kicked him as he said "Stop fighting. You know you want it."

After getting away from him, he chased her and then "acted like nothing happened" once she rejoined the group, the woman testified.

Although the judge did not allow it into trial, the government had intended to present allegations Red Elk was involved in other assaults including the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl. The government also wanted to present information about an alleged relationship with a girl when she was 13 and 14 and he was 17 or 18.

The two had sex, according to the girl, but she did not allege sexual abuse. She allegedly told the FBI he did beat her up and "took advantage of her youth and naivete," according to a document filed by the government.

The government also planned to introduce information about Red Elk being fired from the Crazy Horse School after he allegedly inappropriately messaged a student. He worked as a substitute teacher, maintenance man, and basketball coach.

The judge granted the defense's motion to keep the information out of the trial. The government had argued it was relevant because during the time of one of the assaults, Red Elk was sleeping on the couch because his girlfriend was angry with him about the situation.

The sleeping arrangement gave him access to her, according to the government.

John Murphy, Red Elk's defense attorney, said at closing arguments the government's case was "a one-pillar case" based on the victim's testimony alone.

"This is the proverbial ‘he said, she said,’ but her story is not supported," Murphy told the jury.

He called into question the timing of the alleged victim's disclosures. In her first interview with the FBI in August 2021, she said Red Elk pulled up her shirt when she was about 10, but didn't say he had raped her.

She told the government the incident ended in rape in March, about two weeks before Red Elk was set to go to trial. She also waited until then to disclose the second rape.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama said Red Elk, "pounced on [the victim] every chance he had."

Now that Red Elk is convicted, he faces a minimum of 30 years in prison and up to life for the aggravated sexual abuse. The sexual abuse counts have no mandatory minimum, but the judge could sentence him up to life.