A Rapid City man convicted of aggravated assault was given the maximum sentence Tuesday at the Pennington County Courthouse.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky sentenced Steven Arneson Jr., 44, to 15 years in prison, the harshest prison sentence possible for the crime. He also ordered him to pay court costs.

"What you did here is awful," Gusinky said.

According to law enforcement reports, on July 2, 2021, Arneson kidnapped a woman from the J-Bar parking lot after their relationship ended.

Arneson told the victim to get into his car around 8:30 a.m. that day. When she refused and tried to get away, Arneson chased her with a knife and zip ties before forcing her into the car.

The woman's friend, who accompanied her to the bar and witnessed the parking lot attack, said she could hear the woman screaming for help as the car left the parking lot.

The victim later told police Arneson again threatened her with the knife in the vehicle, forced her to drive, and said he had a gun in his pants and would kill her if he needed to, court records said.

Police found the victim later that day with Arneson at a Rapid City storage unit, where he was reportedly living, after pinging his cell phone's location.

While at the storage unit, Arneson told the woman she was going to stay there and should get used to not leaving. At one point, he put a rifle to his head and threatened to kill the woman and then kill himself, according to the victim's account to police.

On July 7, 2021, the state charged Arneson with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault—one with a knife and one with a gun—possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by someone with a prior drug conviction, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At the time, Arneson was serving a suspended five-year sentence for a 2017 possession of methamphetamine conviction. He has two other past drug-related felonies.

Arneson was set to go to trial on May 8, but he agreed to accept an offer from the state and pleaded guilty on May 16 to aggravated assault.

In exchange, the state agreed to drop the second aggravated assault charge, the first-degree kidnapping charge, and the drug and firearm charges.

The deal reduced the amount of prison time Arneson could have faced from life to 15 years.

Before asking for the maximum 15-year sentence, Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Natalie Gronlund pointed to Arneson's prior 2017 simple assault conviction. The state intended to present testimony from the woman at trial.

During an October 2022 evidentiary hearing, the woman testified that Arneson abused her extensively, at one point drilling a hole in her leg. The state presented various photos of her injuries, and the judge ultimately ruled the information was relevant to the case.

Arneson's defense attorney, Matthew Stephens, expressed concern his client would be sentenced "more for the sins of the past," rather than his current offense.

Gusinsky assured Arneson he would not sentence him based on his past sins, but it is something the court must consider.

The judge said he was "convinced" Arneson would continue the same behavior "over and over again."

Gusinky applied 725 days time served to Arneson’s sentence, but he ordered the 15-year will run consecutive to the possession sentence Arneson is currently serving, which is set to complete on Nov. 11.