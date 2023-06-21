A North Dakota woman was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault early Sunday morning after a fight broke out at a Main Street bar in Rapid City.

Victoria Ramirez, 22, appeared Tuesday morning in Pennington County Court before Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma on a criminal complaint charging her with two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ramirez is accused of assaulting a woman and a security guard with a knife at the bar. According to police reports, Ramirez was visiting from North Dakota when she saw her cousin at the bar. She and her cousin's girlfriend allegedly began to argue, and the argument escalated into a physical fight.

According to Ramirez, the woman allegedly pulled a knife on her and she blacked out from there, according to court records. According to the security guard, who was injured trying to break up the fight, Ramirez allegedly had the knife.

The security guard had a wound on one of his hands, and the woman had "multiple, severe cuts to her hands." One of the cuts appeared to be to the bone, according to the officer's report.

Law enforcement did not recover the knife.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Emma Kalkowski-Farrand asked Sharma to set Ramirez's bond at $2,000 cash only. Kalkowski-Farrand said the state was concerned with public safety.

Daniel Leon with the Public Defender's Office told the judge Ramirez wanted to get back to work and doesn't have $2,000 cash.

Sharma set Ramirez's bond at $1,000 cash only and ordered she stay away from the bar and the two alleged victims.

Ramirez told the judge she had a knife wound on her chest. The judge advised her not to speak about the facts of her case at that time, even if she has a defense.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ramirez did not appear on the jail roster, but information showing she posted bond had not been updated with the clerk of courts.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.