Dion Bordeaux, 28, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing his girlfriend, 22-year-old Jeanette Jumping Eagle, in the early morning hours of New Year's Day in 2020.

After over eight hours of deliberation following Bordeaux's June trial in Rapid City, a Pennington County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Mandel sentenced Bordeaux to the mandatory minimum of life in prison with no chance of parole. The judge also ordered Bordeaux pay $5,000 in fines, and $2,480.68 in court costs.

Jumping Eagle was found in a room at the Microtel Hotel in north Rapid City with her hand resting on the 9mm pistol on her lap and a single bullet wound to her head.

Initially, law enforcement didn't know if the death was a suicide or homicide. Eight months later, Bordeaux was charged and arrested. He and his brother, who testified he didn't see what happened, were at the hotel room when Jumping Eagle was shot.

Bordeaux called 911 from the Runnings parking lot on North Lacrosse Street after leaving the scene. He initially told police he ran from the room when he heard a gunshot because he thought Jumping Eagle shot at him. About two weeks later, he told a detective Jumping Eagle shot herself, and he tried to help her.

A blood spatter expert testified during trial the blood on Jumping Eagle's hand and gun were consistent with a bloody surface touching a non-bloody surface, and her arm had been moved after she was shot.

A medical examiner testified he could not determine if the death was a murder or a suicide, but Jumping Eagle did die from the gunshot wound.

The state presented messages at the end of trial between Bordeaux and Jumping Eagle. In one, Bordeaux threatened to kill her.

Bordeaux is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls where he'll serve his sentence.