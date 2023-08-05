Less than a year after taking the citizenship oath in September 2022, Branden Spence took an oath on Wednesday to protect and serve as a Pennington County Sheriff's deputy.

Spence, originally from Australia, moved to the U.S in 2015. Since, he's joined the Civil Air Patrol, obtained his pilot's license in 2018, and worked as a volunteer firefighter.

In 2019, he started work for Pennington County Sheriff's Office at the Care Campus. Shortly after, he moved into a position as a transport officer working in the courthouse and transporting inmates to the state penitentiary and to medical appointments.

The journey to deputy has been years in the making, Spence said.

"It's all coming together after a lot of hard work and dedication, so very excited that it's here now," Spence said.

Spence said he decided to move to the United States and pursue a career in law enforcement so he could give back to the local community where his parents did missionary work.

The move brought more than just his citizenship and career in law enforcement. In 2020, Spence met his now-wife Reagan. The two married in August 2022 and Reagan pinned Spence's badge during his swearing-in ceremony at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City.

With standing room only, Circuit Court Judge Heidi Linngren swore in Spence and four other deputies at the ceremony.

Kendrick Larson, who was raised in Colorado, took the oath after working as a correctional officer at the Pennington County Jail for 2.5 years.

Jacob Mayberry has lived in Rapid City for seven years. He served as a reserve deputy for a year before taking the oath as deputy.

Jeremiah McKnight was born in the Sioux City, Iowa area, but raised in Rapid City. He graduated from Central High School and attended Black Hills State University and is a father of three.

Cade Porch was born and raised in Pennington County. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and transferred to the Wyoming Air National Guard in 2021.

The new deputies' journeys are just beginning. They'll have to complete 13 weeks of training at the state law enforcement academy. After that, they'll undergo four to five months of field training.

The ceremony also included the swearing in of five correctional officers — Kobie David, Mauritz Center, Wyatt Beyer, Morgan Freeman and Haley Houchin; three inmate security officers — Peter Boschetti, Dakota Herman and Teri Seabolt; and seven reserve deputies — Devin Cherry, Michael Goeringer, Nicholas Kollias, Ben McKee, Caleb Willard, Levi Woodard and Jonathan Zamora.

Reserve deputies assist the sheriff's office on an as-needed basis. They work full-time jobs alongside their volunteer service in law enforcement.