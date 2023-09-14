The future is unsteady for the Charm Farm Refuge in Box Elder after owner Tamara Lile moved all the animals off the property to comply with bond conditions in one of the many court cases against her.

"At this point, they've filed so much on me intentionally, that I'm not thinking that far ahead," Lile said of the future.

The Charm Farm, located on Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder, has over 4,000 likes on its Facebook page and more than 4,000 followers. Reviews from 2022 reminisce of holiday events with goats and parents recounting the "cool experience" for their children.

The 10-acre farm offered events, day camps for children, and a yearly goat gala. Lile filed the non-profit status with the South Dakota Secretary of State in 2019. At the time, Lile told the Journal she and her children moved to the farm three years prior after a divorce.

She originally wanted to find a place for her six children to safely play outside, and planned to get some animals. When people started to contact her about animals that needed a home, she "by accident" ended up taking in dozens of animals and opened to the public in 2019.

An annual report was filed with the Secretary of State in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The due date for the 2023 report was June 1, but no report was filed and the non-profit is listed as delinquent.

The year has been a struggle for Lile and the Charm Farm. Everything unraveled when the Meade County Sheriff's Office removed several of her animals in February following an investigation into animal neglect.

Deputies visited the farm on several occasions in January and February before they removed five horses, three ponies, and two donkeys. The investigation also allegedly revealed several dead, unburied animals.

According to reports filed in the animal neglect court case, the state vet had been working with Lile for about a month, but she allegedly didn't make the proper adjustments. However, she did ultimately dispose of the dead animals.

She was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect following the investigation.

On August 25, a Meade County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Lile after responding to a report that her dogs ran loose and killed a neighbor's chickens and rabbit.

According to the report, Lile told the deputy the dogs got out through a window with an AC unit. Lile confirmed that's how the dogs got out, but she alleged a neighbor had been baiting them.

Regardless, Lile was taken to the Meade County Jail and turned over to corrections officers.

The court released her that day on a personal recognizance bond with the standard conditions of appearing in court, and obeying all laws, but the magistrate judge added a special condition of "no animals of any kind at 14970 Eagle Ranch Road property."

Meade County State's Attorney Michele Bordewyk told the Journal she recommended Lile have the animals removed from the property by Sept 1, although bond documents did not place an exact date on the order.

Lile confirmed she was able to get them moved on Sept. 3. The case added to a long list of Meade County cases against Lile starting in January.

In all, she has seven pending cases for allegedly allowing dogs to run at large, two for alleged failure to remove a public nuisance, the 10-count neglect case, a two-count case for allegedly allowing a fatally injured or diseased animal to suffer, an alleged violation of a protection order, and one in Pennington County for allegedly running a flashing red light.

Lile has pleaded not guilty to all counts and chalked the legal troubles up to disputes with a neighbor.

"All they wanted me to do was to change something so he would quit calling and it would make it easier for them," Lile said. "But I had nothing to change because I wasn't doing anything wrong."

Bordewyk noted that Lile has not been convicted of any crime at this point, and the allegations against her are simply allegations.

"Ms. Lile is not guilty of a crime until the state proves beyond a reasonable doubt that she is guilty of a crime," Bordewyk said.