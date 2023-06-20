Ten months after two men were found dead in an apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City, another one of the several defendants charged with their murders took a plea deal.

Chase Quick Bear, 20, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pennington County Court to aiding and abetting aggravated assault in the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.

Both Standing Bear and Milk were found dead with gunshot wounds Aug. 20, 2022 at Knollwood Heights Apartments in an incident law enforcement has stated was likely gang-related.

Quick Bear is the second to take a plea deal in the case. He faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. His sentencing date has not been set, but he is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 9:45 a.m. on July 20.

Louis Perea, 20, of Kyle, pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter for Standing Bear's death. He faces up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. His sentencing date also has not been scheduled. Perea was the last to be arrested in the case and the first to enter a guilty plea.

Quick Bear was the first to be arrested. He was booked into the Pennington County Jail four days after the deaths.

The remaining defendants are 40-year-old Benita Cisneros, 42-year-old Erin Provancial, 27-year-old Montell Olivera and 20-year-old Dillon Wilson. Cisneros was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022. Olivera was booked into the jail in October 2022.

All are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Cisneros, Provancial and Olivera have all entered not guilty pleas. Wilson is at large, but there is a Pennington County warrant out for his arrest.

Robert Yellow Bird, a 17-year-old, was also arrested and charged for the murders. His case was transferred to juvenile court, which is not public.

Cisneros, Provancial and Olivera are scheduled to appear in court at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 15 for a status hearing.