A 49-year-old Georgia man pleaded not guilty to several sex crimes Friday, July 30, in Pennington County Court.

A grand jury charged Christopher Thomason in an April 26 indictment with fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under 16, and two counts of indecent exposure.

Fourth-degree rape — sexual penetration of a child older than 13 but younger than 16 by someone at least three years older than them — is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Sexual contact with a child under 16 is also a class 3 felony.

Indecent exposure is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Thomason initially appeared in court on the charges on June 5. He appeared for his arraignment on June 30, where he entered not guilty pleas.

According to the indictment, Thomason committed the crimes on April 5, 2021. The alleged victim of the rape and sexual contact was 14 at the time.

Court records show Thomason posted a $35,000 bail on June 20. As a condition of his bond, the court ordered he have no contact with the alleged victim and another minor.

Thomason is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 for a motions hearing.