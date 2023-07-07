Tensions between the families of a murder victim and the convicted were palpable Thursday afternoon at a federal sentencing hearing in Rapid City.

After an October 2022 trial in Rapid City, a jury found 30-year-old Colton Bagola of Pine Ridge guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in 2019.

He was sentenced to the mandatory life in federal prison for first-degree murder and a 10-year minimum sentence for discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

A sister of Bull Bear, the first of five people to speak on the victim's behalf, called Bagola a "coward, a complete coward." She told Bagola to "suffer" and that she hoped he chokes, gets and infection and dies.

One of Bagola's family members raised their voice and said "that's a threat!" and "Can she say that in a courtroom?"

After a brief exchange of words, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken quickly shut down the conflict as court security precautionarily stepped into the aisle between the families.

Another man wearing a t-shirt in Bull Bear's memory got up, took the mic, laughed loudly and said "have fun" to Bagola before quickly sitting back down.

"I won't tolerate it," Viken said, adding that such disruptions are contempt of court with prison time as the punishment.

Bagola, who was 26 at the time, shot Bull Bear in the back of the head at a Pine Ridge apartment early on Dec. 17, 2019, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

He was arrested four days later on the 300 block of Curtis Street in Rapid City after a brief standoff with law enforcement, the Journal reported.

According to the affidavit, Bagola told people he "needed to take a soul" before he killed Bull Bear.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen said Bagola was in a "meth-induced state of mind." She called the murder "a kill the defendant wanted to make."

Meth "has been a terrible scourge" he's witnessed over his more than four decades in the legal system, Viken said.

"Here we are again. Another life lost. Two lives lost," the judge said.

Poppen said multiple people placed Bagola at the scene, he chose to run, and a photo Bagola posted with a gun on social media was "one of two" that could have killed Bull Bear.

Bagola, however, maintained his innocence throughout his case, and continued to do so at Thursday's hearing.

"My hands are clean," Bagola said. "I was set up...God knows I am innocent."

Bagola thanked his family, who sat behind him, for their support. He said his young daughter, who was also in the courtroom, is "my soul, my entire life."

"To the family of Sloane, I ain't the one who should be here today," Bagola said.

The remark was met with a scoff from one of Bull Bear's relatives.

Viken told Bagola it "takes great courage" to maintain one's innocence, and he had no disrespect for Bagola for doing so.

"You're a human being entitled to human dignity," Viken said.

Bagola told the court he plans to appeal his case and defend his innocence at a second trial. The judge assured Bagola that Thomas Diggins — his attorney — is a "rigorous and skilled attorney" capable of assisting him on an appeal.

Bagola's grandmother, Antonia Little Hawk Bagola, spoked on behalf of her grandson. She said he weighed two pounds when he was born and "looked like a little bird."

"I didn't think he would make it, but he did," she said, adding a nurse told her he would grow to be strong. She said Bagola was "very active in sports."

Little Hawk Bagola added, "I know he is innocent."

A total of five people spoke on behalf of Bull Bear, including three sisters and a brother. One sister, who said she was also related to the Bagola family, told the court Bull Bear was athletic too.

"He loved football. He loved basketball," she said. "He had jokes for days...he was a good relative. He looked out for me. How unfortunate it is to be here today...I'm tired of burying people. I'm tired of being angry."

Another sister, Lacey Yellow Horse, said Bull Bear had a 12-day-old son and two twin girls when he died.

"My brother won't get to know them. They won't get to know him," she said.

Bull Bear's brother said, "We're here because of loss, not by our choice, but the choice of cowardice...This is our reality. We are without.

Viken told the families he hoped the case does not result in more loss after the hearing ended.

"The last thing we need is more loss. Please," he said.

The two families filed out of the room as U.S. Marshals stood between them.