A pair of brothers living in Rapid City and Box Elder were sentenced to federal prison on July 28 after a jury found them guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after they transported approximately 10 lbs of the drug into South Dakota from Colorado.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Elias Condon of Box Elder to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The judge sentenced his younger brother, 22-year-old Jordan Condon, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According the U.S. Attorney's Office, the brothers travelled to Denver about 18 times — sometimes together and sometimes separately — from October 2020 to May 2021 to obtain methamphetamine and marijuana.

The drugs were then provided to others for distribution once brought into the state.

In July 2021 the brothers and two other men — one from Colorado and one from Rapid City — were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Roman Morales-Padilla, 42, of Rapid City pleaded guilty to the charge in January and admitted to supplying at least four kilograms of meth to other distributors in Rapid City from June 2020 to July 2021.

He was sentenced in March to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

Edward Ybarra, 43, of Broomfield, Colorado, pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced on July 11 to 15 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

He admitted to supplying the Condon brothers from July 2020 to July 2021 with between five and 15 kilograms of the drug while living in Colorado.

A federal jury found the brothers guilty after a two-day trial in May at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

Both are held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a federal prison.