At a Monday hearing, the court set trial dates for a man accused of shooting and killing a Rapid City woman in early May and addressed a defense request for the alleged victim's probation records.

Duane Sierra, 21, of Manderson, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Serena Spider. Sierra's trial is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2024 and span two weeks.

Sierra pleaded not guilty to allegations he shot and killed Spider on May 3.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at about 9 p.m. that day near the intersection of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street in Rapid City. Spider was found unresponsive lying in the grass between Lacrosse Street and Brennan Avenue with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She later died at the hospital, according to previous law enforcement reports.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the area after the gunshots. After airing the man's description on the radio, law enforcement arrested Sierra about a mile away in the 1400 block of Cambell Street.

According to prosecutors at Sierra's initial appearance and bond hearing, he allegedly shot at Spider and another person who were running away from him during a drug deal.

Sierra appeared before Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle on Monday afternoon with his defense attorney Elizabeth Regalado for a hearing to address the defense's request for Spider's probation and drug court records, as well as other standard pretrial motions.

Regalado filed the probation records motion on Sept. 8. She said in court there is someone the defense believes was at the scene, and the records could confirm who that person is.

The attorney also argued the records relate to allegations of Spider's alleged involvement in the drug scene and could aid in a potential self-defense argument at trial.

In the days following Spider's death, the Rapid City Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a man who they wanted to interview about the incident. The RCPD has not stated whether they located that person.

Wipf Pfeifle said probation records are made for the benefit of the person on probation and the court, and she is "pretty reluctant to go down this path without something very specific."

The broadness of the request caused the judge to ask Regalado to re-submit the motion with a more specific description of what the defense is looking for.

"It's not clear to me what you're even asking for," Wipf Pfeifle said.

Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull argued the records are not relevant to the case.

If Regalado submits another motion, the judge will review the specific information requested by the defense and then make a ruling.

Regalado said she also plans to file a motion for the court to suppress any statements Sierra made to law enforcement. The court approved a transport request for Sierra to undergo psychological testing related to a waiver of his rights when he spoke with law enforcement.

Sierra is held on a $500,000 cash only bond at the Pennington County Jail.

First-degree murder is a class A felony with a mandatory minimum of life in prison and the potential of the death penalty if the crime fits certain death penalty-eligible criteria. The court can also apply up to a $50,000 fine.