The FBI is investigating a June 20 incident on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation where a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot and wounded a man, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. that day, Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers from the Standing Rock Agency helped the Corson County Sheriff’s Department on a call in rural Watauga about a man making threats with a handgun.

About an hour and a half later, BIA officers and sheriff’s deputies found the man in his vehicle in the Bullhead community. They pulled him over, and he got out of the vehicle and waived the handgun before driving away.

After a vehicle chase, he stopped and got out at the Bullhead Community Center, again brandishing a handgun. Law enforcement officers "made repeated attempts to peacefully resolve the incident," according to the press release.

After he refused to drop the gun, a BIA officer shot him once. He was taken to a hospital in Bismarck and received medical attention. He was then transferred into federal custody on July 6.

In addition to the FBI investigation, the BIA Office of Justice Services Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an administrative review of the incident.