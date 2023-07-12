A former airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base was sentenced on July 7 to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for explicit conversations he had with an undercover agent posing as a teenage girl.

After a three-day trial at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, a jury found James Dean Hanapel, 22, of Jacksonville, Florida guilty on April 13 of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Hanapel to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also ordered Hanapel pay a routine $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The amount is required for each federal felony conviction.

The maximum possible sentence for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet is life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hanapel is one of nine men arrested as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Multiple local, state and federal agencies work together on the annual operation.

At the time of Hanapel's arrest, he was a 20-year-old Airman First Class. He began a conversation with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl named Journey. After sexually-explicit conversations, he agreed to meet with Journey in person for sex and drove to Rapid City.

When he arrived at West Middle School, law enforcement arrested him. He was discharged from the Airforce in December 2021.

Of the nine arrested in the 2021 operation, Hanapel is one of two to maintain his innocence and exercise his right to a jury trial — not just once, but twice.

His first trial — held in October 2022 — ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision regarding whether law enforcement entrapped Hanapel, according to a jury note.

Hanapel's attorney, Ellery Grey, argued during opening statements the agent used "flattery and persuasion" in the conversations, and Hanapel was "resistant."

However, that characterization was unsuccessful when the second jury found Hanapel guilty of the crime.

Stephen Fontenot Jr., 40, of Black Hawk, was the only other to take his case to trial. He was found guilty in November 2022 of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography.

Viken sentenced Fontenot to 17.5 years, 10 years, and five years — respectively. The sentences are concurrent, and Fontenot will be placed on supervised release for five years following prison.

The other seven men accepted plea deals. Six have been sentenced and one is awaiting sentencing.

Alec Walker Daniel, 23, of Rapid City was sentenced in July 2022 to two years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted possession of child pornography after pleading guilty in December 2021.

Alexander Wayne Basaldu, 36, of Rapid City was sentenced in July 2022 to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded guilty in February 2022.

Joshua Robert Lehmann, 36, of Rapid City was sentenced in July 2022 to five years and five months in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in March 2021.

Jesse James Young, 37, of Box Elder was sentenced in December 2022 to 11 years and three months in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded guilty in August 2022.

Christopher Thomas Dahl, 29, of New York was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.

Anthony Kemp, 54, of Spearfish was sentenced on April 3 to five years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempted receipt of child pornography after. He pleaded guilty in December 2022.

Clayton John Paulson, 36, of Spearfish was charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded guilty on May 26 to attempted receipt of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.