A 39-year-old Gillette man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to eight different counts accusing him of sexually abusing a 10-year-old child in spring 2021.

Richard Gray is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The May indictment alleged he assaulted the child between March 31, 2021 and April 2, 2021.

First-degree rape is a class C felony with a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

According to federal court records, Gray was convicted of drug distribution in 2012 in a Wyoming federal court.

Because of that prior conviction, the penalties Gray would face if he was convicted of the charges against him would increase.

Sexual contact with a child under 13 is normally a class 3 felony with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class 6 felony with a maximum of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

If the state is able to prove Gray has a prior felony conviction, the sexual contact charges would bump up to class 2 felonies, which carry a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The sexual exploitation charges would increase to class 5 felonies with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky told Gray he could face up to two life sentences in prison plus 90 years and a $280,000 fine.

Gray said he understood the charges and pleaded not guilty to all eight. At his initial appearance in court on Aug. 24 after his arrest in Wyoming, Gray said he intended to represent himself. However, he appeared at his arraignment with a court-appointed attorney. Gray said he had some questions before he decides whether he'll represent himself or continue with the assistance of an attorney.

Gusinsky set a status hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to address Gray's questions.

He is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.