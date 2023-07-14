Guns are routinely stolen from vehicles in Rapid City, but the Rapid City Police Department's continual message that vehicles are not gun safes might be paying off.

So far this year, the city saw a 25% reduction in the number of guns stolen from vehicles compared to 2022.

In the first six-and-a-half months of 2022, 71 guns were stolen from vehicles in Rapid City. That number is down to 18 in the same time frame in 2023.

The number stolen from locked vehicles is down from 16 to just two in the same time frame. The RCPD highlighted the 93% reduction in a Thursday with a social media post starting with, "Consider us impressed!"

By the end of 2022, the number of guns stolen from vehicles reached 124 — 85 from unlocked vehicles. The years 2020 and 2021 weren't much better, with the numbers at 154 and 105. Both years, the majority were taken from unlocked vehicles.

The RCPD urged people Thursday to keep guns in a safer place less vulnerable to thieves.

"Vehicle burglary is often a crime of opportunity, which means it's imperative that we continue to be responsible gun owners and secure out firearms in a safer place than a vehicle. Let's continue this downward trend," the post said.