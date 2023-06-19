A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man on June 9 to six years in a federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 74-year-old Harland Bernard Johnson at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. Viken also ordered Johnson pay a standard $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund required for each felony federal conviction, a $5,000 assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund and another $5,000 in restitution.

Law enforcement began their investigation into Johnson after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image of a nude girl downloaded from the internet. The IP address led local law enforcement to Johnson's Rapid City address.

According to a factual basis statement he signed as part of a plea deal, Johnson invited law enforcement into his house, and he initially said he knew about the photo but didn't know it was child pornography. When law enforcement seized multiple devices that contained child pornography and confronted him about the images, he admitted to viewing child pornography.

Johnson had over 300 child pornography images on his computer with the earliest download in 2018. The images included children under the age of 12 and violence.

A federal grand jury indicted Johnson in Nov. 18, 2021 with sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Johnson was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021.

At his arraignment the next day, Johnson pleaded not guilty to all charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann released Johnson pending trial. The conditions of his release included electronic monitoring of his devices.

In May 2022, the United States Probation Office computer monitoring software caught a thumb drive plugged into Johnson's computer. The software took screenshots of the photos, which were child pornography.

Johnson was arrested again. He pleaded guilty to the receipt charge in September 2022. The mandatory minimum for receipt of child pornography is five years in prison. The maximum is 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.

As part of the plea deal, the government dismissed the other two charges. Sexual exploitation of a minor carries a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. Possession of child pornography carries the same amount of prison time as receipt of child pornography — five to 20 years.

When Johnson completes his prison sentence, he is required to register as a sex offender. He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail pending transportation to a federal prison.