The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has hired a coordinator to develop and lead a program in the county jail designed to help lower recidivism.

Jessica Afrank was chosen out of a pool of 27 applicants to work as coordinator of the IGNITE (Individual Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) Program, said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.

Pennington County is the first place in South Dakota to implement the program, which has reportedly seen success and fostered lower violence rates in the jail in Genesee County, Michigan where it began in 2020. It has now spanned eight states.

The program is flexible, and counties can choose what to offer depending on collaboration with local resources.

Genesee county offers various education, including GED classes. There are also job certification and post-incarceration work opportunities and assistance — all things not traditionally offered in jails, which are primarily pretrial holding facilities.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller announced the program at the end of May. Hiring Afrank was the first step on the path to providing resources for inmates in the jail.

Mueller said part of Afrank's initial responsibilities is to develop an assessment system people will undergo as part of booking.

"This program is going to look different for each individual that comes through," Mueller said.

Mueller said there will be an on-site addiction counselor in the jail to assist those struggling with substance abuse.

Afrank said she has lived in Rapid City since 2007 and is a Central High School graduate. She attended college in Chadron, graduating with a degree in criminal justice in 2016.

Her professional career began at the Pennington County Jail, where she worked as a correction officer for about a year.

She then transferred to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, where she worked for five years, first as a victim advocate and then as a diversion specialist.

"I have worked with offenders pretty much my whole professional career, and I'm very passionate about that population because there's change there. There's programs to help change these individuals and create stability within their own families," Afrank said.

The program is centered around community collaboration to help provide programs within the jail as well as connect former inmates to job opportunities.

Various local groups, including Western Dakota Tech, Elevate Rapid City, and Rapid City Area Schools were represented at the public announcement of the program.

Afrank said she looks forward to utilizing the community connections she's developed through her career so far.

"I want to make sure we are utilizing all the programs that are in the community that are wanting to work with us," Afrank said.

There's no official date of when the program will be in full force. Mueller said it is being implemented in stages.

Afrank's first day is Monday, and Mueller said next week the office will "really dive into organizing all of the great ideas and thoughts that we have."