A 22-year-old Illinois man pleaded not guilty Monday to rape charges stemming from allegations he drove 13 hours to Rapid City and had sex with a 15-year-old girl at a local hotel.

Bao Pham appeared in Pennington County Court Friday morning before Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre for his arraignment.

A Pennington County grand jury charged Bao Pham in a May 17 indictment with three counts of fourth-degree rape; one count of solicitation of a minor; and one count of contributing to the abuse, neglect, or delinquency of a minor.

Fourth-degree rape is defined in South Dakota as sexual penetration of someone between the ages of 13 and 16 by a perpetrator who is at least three years older than the victim. The alleged victim in this case was seven years younger than Pham.

The crime — a class 3 felony — carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Solicitation of a minor is a class 4 felony, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. Contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor is a class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of 1 year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

According to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Angela Shute, Pham picked the alleged victim up outside her parents' house three nights in a row — April 29, April 30, and May 1 — and brought her to the hotel to have sex.

Pham had with him various sexual items, emergency birth control and alcohol, according to the state.

Law enforcement arrested Pham on May 1. At his initial appearance on May 2, Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set bond at $200,000 cash only.

Pham's retained defense attorney, Ellery Grey, asked Wickre on Friday to lower his bond to $5,000 cash or surety, meaning Pham could post the full amount or work with a bondsman.

Grey noted Pham's mother travelled the 13 hours from Illinois to support her son, who is autistic and lives with her. The woman travelled for his initial appearance as well.

The attorney told the court the mother would ensure Pham attended all his court dates, noting she is former law enforcement and currently works as a dispatcher.

Grey said his client has no criminal record, and the alleged victim lied about her age. Whether Pham knew the girl's age is disputed. According to the state, he initially said he didn't know her age and then admitted he did.

In a letter to Sharma — the judge who initially set his bond amount — Pham asked her to "please rethink my bond to allow us to go through a bondsman or to put up collateral. Please keep in mind this is the first offense and my mom drove 13 hours to give you her promise I'll be at all my court dates."

"Please at least give us a chance to be together as family during this trial," Pham wrote.

Shute called him a "quintessential flight risk," with no ties to the community other than the criminal charges against him.

The prosecutor also stated there were text messages that indicated Pham planned to return and repeat the alleged crimes.

Wickre said she acknowledged the mother's presence in the courtroom, but "he is an adult," who is "not required to stay in her care." She added Pham "does pose a risk to younger, female individuals."

The judge cut Pham's bond in half and lowered it to $100,000 cash only, well above the amount the defense requested.

If Pham posts bond, Wickre ordered he cannot leave the 7th Judicial Circuit — Pennington, Custer, Oglala Lakota and Fall River Counties — or have contact with anyone under 18. He would also have to wear an ankle monitor.

As of Monday afternoon, the Pennington County Jail roster showed Pham had not bonded out.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on July 31 for a motions hearing.