A Pennington County judge set bond at $2,000 cash only on Tuesday for a Rapid City woman accused of aggravated child abuse and possession of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement arrested Jenny Ghost Bear, 46, of Rapid City, on Sunday. She appeared in court through video conference from the jail before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus for her initial appearance and bond hearing.

The criminal complaint filed in the case lists Sunday as the day Ghost Bear allegedly committed the two felonies.

Aggravated child abuse is abuse of a child under the age of seven. It is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. Possession of methamphetamine is a class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Ghost Bear said she understood her rights, the charges against her, and the potential penalties. She said she applied for a lawyer to represent her in the case.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Brandy Rhead asked Hyronimus to set Ghost Bear's bond at $2,000 cash only.

Rhead said Ghost Bear "could have killed" the two-year-old. Referencing police reports — which are sealed — she said the toddler was severely dehydrated and malnourished.

Ryan Sutton, an attorney at the public defender's office, noted that Rhead has lived in Rapid City since 2000, has a lot of family in the area, and has worked at her current job for over a year — all factors a judge considers when deciding bond.

Along with setting the $2,000 cash only bond, Hyronimus ordered Ghost Bear have no contact with the alleged victim. If she posts bond and is released, she will be required to participate in drug testing.

Ghost Bear is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing. The state will present evidence to a judge, who will decide if there is enough to formally charge Ghost Bear.

The court will cancel the hearing if the case goes before a grand jury, which can decide whether to indict Ghost Bear.