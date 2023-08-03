Police detained several minors July 29 after at least six vehicles were damaged by rocks on Interstate 90 near Haines Avenue in Rapid City, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The RCPD responded to a report of dozens of large rocks in the road at about 4:10 a.m. One vehicle incurred at least $2,000 in damage after hitting the rocks, according to the RCPD.

After getting a description of several suspicious individuals seen in the area where the rocks were allegedly thrown onto the interstate, law enforcement tried to stop a group of people. They ran away from police, who then set up a perimeter and caught them.

A witness arrived on the scene and said they saw three of the group in the immediate area of where the rocks were allegedly thrown onto the roadway.

Ultimately four juveniles were detained on a number of charges unrelated to the vandalism, the RCPD said.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division is conducting further follow-up to positively identify those responsible for throwing the rocks into the roadway.