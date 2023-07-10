A 36-year-old Rapid City man pleaded not guilty July 6 to allegations he raped a toddler in 2017 and 2018.

A 2019 indictment charged Kyle Soto with first-degree rape between Jan. 1, 2017 and April 24, 2018. The alleged victim was 19 months to almost three years old during that time.

First-degree rape is defined as sexual penetration with a child under the age of 13. It is the most severe form of rape in South Dakota. The maximum sentence is life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Although Soto is held in the Pennington County Jail on the state charge, he is still serving a federal sentence for 15 different sex crimes against children, including child pornography and enticement and exploitation of a minor.

The victim in that case was an 11-year-old boy, according to court documents. During conversations where Soto asked for explicit photos, he both threatened and attempted to bribe the child.

Soto appealed the convictions and his sentence in December 2023. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals denied his appeal in January 2022.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Soto's federal release date is Dec. 26, 2043.

Soto is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. for a motions hearing in the state case.