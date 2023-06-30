As the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches and people head for the hills and the water, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Forest Service are asking people to be mindful of parking rules on Custer Gulch Road at Pactola Reservoir and keep passages clear for emergency vehicles.

About a 30-minute drive from Rapid City, Pactola is a popular swimming, fishing, hiking and camping location for both locals and tourists.

Custer Gulch Road's two lanes run from the visitor center on Highway 385 along the reservoir's south shore before reconnecting with Highway 385. It is the the only route to the popular Pactola Point Swim Beach, the Pactola Marina, and Pactola Road, which leads to a campground and trailheads.

It is common to see vehicles parked in designated parking pullouts along Custer Gulch Road. When those are full, people improvise and park on the side of the road.

"If you're vehicle cannot park fully in that pullout, we need you to park somewhere else," Pennington County Sheriff's Lt. Casey Kenrick said.

Kenrick said first responders need the road to be clear in emergencies, such as the drowning last weekend where a 20-year-old active duty airman assigned to Ellsworth Airforce Base died at the reservoir.

There was no issue with emergency passage that time, but the reservoir's popularity is sure to bring in visitors over the coming long weekend.

"If you get too many people on the road, then you can't get anything through there, to include emergency vehicles," Kenrick said.

He suggested carpooling or coming back at another time if there is no available parking. Owners of improperly parked vehicles might hear from law enforcement.

"If we can find the people and have them move it, that's what we're gonna try to do," Kenrick said.

If vehicle owners can't be located, they could be ticketed. In a worst case scenario where emergency vehicles need to get through, law enforcement may tow away vehicles.

"We just want to be preventative about it, so we don't even have to go down that road," Kenrick said.