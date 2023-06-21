A 41-year-old Lead man appeared in Pennington County Court Tuesday morning on a charge accusing him of rape in summer 2022.

John Feather made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus on a June 7 indictment accusing him of committing second-degree rape on July 14, 2022.

Second-degree rape is defined in South Dakota law as sexual penetration of an adult through the use of force, coercion or threats of immediate and great bodily harm.

Feather was already in custody in the Pennington County Jail on a probation violation in a drug case when a grand jury charged him.

Second-degree rape is a class 1 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. However, the state filed a document alongside Feather's indictment labeling him a habitual offender.

Court records show Feather has a prior July 2022 felony conviction for ingestion of a controlled substance. Because of that conviction, the potential penalty for second-degree rape increases to a class C felony, which holds a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Feather will enter a plea to the charges when he appears for an arraignment in circuit court.

At the initial appearance on Tuesday, the state and defense addressed bond. Hyronimus said he would keep bond at $5,000 cash only, the amount Circuit Court Judge Matthew Brown set when the grand jury charged Feather.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Brandy Rhead argued the court should keep the bond at $5,000 because Feather allegedly committed the crime in the victim's home and "poses a danger to our community."

The Public Defender's Office noted Feather is local and asked the court to set a personal recognizance bond or a "reasonable bond."

Feather has two other pending cases against him. He is set to go to trial in July for aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. He also faces a simple assault charge and an obstruction charge from November 2022.