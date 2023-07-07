A Pennington County Judge sentenced a 34-year-old Rapid City man to 20 years in prison with three suspended on Thursday for shooting a man with a shotgun on Dec. 30, 2022.

Leon Plumman was arrested for attempted murder two days after he shot a man who had been "driving around" with his estranged wife, according to the state. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on May 22.

The man suffered a four- to five-inch wound to the thigh, Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Angela Shute said at the sentencing hearing.

A shotgun shell wad was found in the wound, and pellets spread into his body. Shute said some of the pellets "remain in his body."

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Seventh Street in Rapid City. When the Rapid City Police Department arrived, they found blood, a shoe, a hat and a cell phone, Shute said.

Police found the victim about a mile-and-a-half away in the area of Crestwood Street and Downing Drive after someone else called 911 about a man with a gunshot wound.

According to Shute, the victim asked the driver of the vehicle to take him to his father's house to see him for the last time because "he thought he was gonna die."

He spent 20 days in the hospital and still suffers from the injuries, Shute said. He was not present in the courtroom.

Plumman chose not to speak on his own behalf. His attorney, Matthew Stephens, said his client is "guarded and distrustful" and has difficulty with relationships. He noted the lack of family or friends in the courtroom to support him.

Stephens added his client is "only 34" and could benefit from counseling.

"I believe this was rather impulsive on Leon's part," Stephens said.

The state asked Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle to sentence Plumman to 20 years in prison with five suspended. Stephens asked the judge to consider suspending a larger portion.

Normally, aggravated assault has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine in South Dakota. Since Plumman has past felony convictions, the potential sentence increased to a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Wipf Pfeifle, before landing on the 20-year sentence with three years suspended, called Plumman an "extraordinary danger to the community."

"It's just so fortunate you're a terrible shot and you didn't kill him," Wipf Pfeifle said.